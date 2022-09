LLH Creations Releases Challes-les-Eaux For MSFS

Chambéry - Challes-les-Eaux (LFLE) aerodrome, created in 1913, is the historic aerodrome of Chambéry. It is located just a few kilometers from Chambéry airport, which is also available as a separate product.

The land has a hard runway (990 m), a grass runway reserved for gliders and based aircraft (890 m), both oriented 14/32, as well as a helicopter area.

