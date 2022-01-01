ToLiss A319/A321 Upgraded For XP12

Toliss Airbus A319 and A321 for X-Plane 12 - The most comprehensive FMGS you can find on a sim
ToLiss has announced that new X-Plane 12 versions now available for their Airbus A319 and A321.
New from previous version:
- Introduction of the Interactive Audio Control Panel to manage ground services, doors, passengers, loading etc.
- Introduction of custom EFB (currently for detailed weight analysis for the flight.)
- ACARS functionality: SimBrief flight plan import directly into the FMGS, TO Performance computations and wind upload (from SimBrief plan.)
- New fully custom engine model for a highly accurate engine performance and new engine specific failure modes
- Third engine option: CFM56-5B7 which provides more thrust for operations in mountainous terrain.
- Implementation of over 120 circuit breakers to cut power to certain systems.
- Added “resettable failures” to the failure system as well as new failure modes, with now a total of more than 210 failure modes you can simulate.
- Addition of the offset function in the FMGS
- More than 70 new ECAM messages covering new computer faults such as dual FWC or dual SDAC faults, anti ice system faults, new engine faults etc.
Detailed List Of Features
Highly complex FMGS:
- SID/STAR and airways support in a fully custom FMGS backbone supporting all A424 leg types (Arc, course or heading to intercept, Radius to Fix, Holdings, etc.)
- Active, alternate, 2 temporary as well as secondary flight plans
- 2 completely independent MCDUs and autopilots
- Pilot item database for custom fixes, navaids, flight plans and runways
- Full VNAV guidance with TOC, TOD, Deceleration point, speed limits, fuel prediction, and consideration of speed and altitude constraints etc.
- Support for go-arounds and diversions
- Step altitudes
- Offset function
- Satellite availability model, including prediction for specific places and times
- Nav Aid autotuning
- Flight plan saving via the Pilot routes page
- Equitime point computation
- Nearest airports page
- ACARS function to simulate flight plan, TO Data and Wind upload from ground station using SimBrief data.
Accurate systems:
- ToLiss Fly-by-wire and autopilot module, with support for Alternate and Direct Law
- Unique feature: Control Surface hinge moment modelling allows the surfaces to float to the appropriate position after loss of all actuators on a surface.
- Fault injection interface allowing to inject custom selected failures, or randomly selected failure based on fault probabilities with over 210 failure modes available.
- Custom TCAS with resolution advisory function.