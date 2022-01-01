  • M’M Simulations – BIVM – Vestmannaeyjar Airport for MSFS 2020

    M’M Simulations – BIVM – Vestmannaeyjar Airport for MSFS 2020

    New from M'M Simulations is MSFS 2020 scenery of BIVM - Vestmannaeyjar Airport in Iceland. Vestmannaeyjar Airport is a two-runway airport on the island of Heimaey, in Vestmannaeyjar (Westman Islands), a small archipelago off the south coast of Iceland.

    Air Iceland Connect flew multiple daily flights to Reykjavík Airport before it ended all scheduled activity on 3 August 2010. The main carrier is now Eagle Air.

    Vestmannaeyjar Airport previously had private flights to Bakki Airport on the southern coast of Iceland, taking approximately 7 minutes (depending on the weather); the scheduled flights to Reykjavík Airport takes 25 minutes.

    This package includes:

    • Accurately modeled terminal and interior
    • Custom night lighting
    • Custom parking positions matching with real life
    • Custom surroundings
    • Custom animated people and objects
    • PBR Materials
    • Updated CGL Data
    • Real World based terraforming profile

