M’M Simulations – BIVM – Vestmannaeyjar Airport for MSFS 2020

New from M'M Simulations is MSFS 2020 scenery of BIVM - Vestmannaeyjar Airport in Iceland. Vestmannaeyjar Airport is a two-runway airport on the island of Heimaey, in Vestmannaeyjar (Westman Islands), a small archipelago off the south coast of Iceland.

Air Iceland Connect flew multiple daily flights to Reykjavík Airport before it ended all scheduled activity on 3 August 2010. The main carrier is now Eagle Air.

Vestmannaeyjar Airport previously had private flights to Bakki Airport on the southern coast of Iceland, taking approximately 7 minutes (depending on the weather); the scheduled flights to Reykjavík Airport takes 25 minutes.

This package includes:

Accurately modeled terminal and interior

Custom night lighting

Custom parking positions matching with real life

Custom surroundings

Custom animated people and objects

PBR Materials

Updated CGL Data

Real World based terraforming profile

