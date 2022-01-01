Tutorial: Flysimware Cessna 414AW Systems Explained

MSFS Flysimware Cessna 414AW Systems and Switches Explained By thecorporatepilotdad

Learn what all the buttons, switches, and systems do in the Cessna 414AW by Flysimware. This video tutorial will explain nearly every switch and system associated with the aircraft. Flysimware's Cessna 414 systems and switches will be explained in this video to make the airplane easier to fly and understand what is happening when knobs are turned and switched are turned on.

The engines on the Cessna 414AW (with the RAM conversion) are Continental TSIOL-550s. Did you know those letters and numbers actually have a significance? They do, and that explanation occurs very early in the video.

Ever wonder why the airplane starts to lose power as it climbs even though it is turbocharged? How is the airplane pressurized? How is the pressurization set? What do turbochargers do? How to turbochargers work? What do the heating and air conditioning switches do? All that and more will be answered in this video.

This video was made with version 2.9.0 which is available for Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC and Xbox.

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.