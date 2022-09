Chudoba Design Scenery Now XP12 Compatible

The long-awaited simulator is here, and our sceneries are now compatible with it!

If you bought them via our website you should be able to update them via Antileak now, if you bought them via the x-plane store or via any other marketplace, the files have been sent and will be updated soon.

Our freeware VCRI - Mattala Rajapaksa Intl. Airport has been also updated.

Changelog:

Fixed lights

New 3D vegetation reacting to seasons

Groundpoly reacting to weather

Source

www.chudobadesign.com