Parallel 42 Releases Sharktooth Ridge MSFS

Sharktooth Ridge marks a milestone for us at //42, as it is the first standalone scene release. To clarify that once more, 42ST Sharktooth Ridge will NOT be bundled into the FF/F2 Complete pack. We plan to continue offering future scenes below $10 (USD), but don’t let the price lead you to expect anything less than the //42 quality you’re accustomed to in our products. Our low price points ($4.99/$7.99) are built with one thing in mind, you…and the fact that you’ll want to eventually “collect them all.”

Expect challenging strips with immaculate vibes; whether it feels remote or cozy will depend on each scene. They are also perfect places to play with //42 Campout as they were designed with plenty of plane camping space.

42ST Sharktooth Ridge

Located in Red Bluff, California, just a few miles from 42BC Bush Plane Campout, this destination is on a plot of land identified by STOL CLUB pilots during a group flight. Sharktooth Ridge has a small footprint as it is a destination when cruising from a more prominent meetup spot like Bush Plane Campout. That also makes it an adventurous and slightly dangerous approach. Hug the cliffs on the way in, use the wind to your advantage, kick the rudder to straighten up, and try not to go over the edge into the river below!

