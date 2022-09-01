  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines rex roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

    jankees

    cat #7

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Screenshot (465) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Firefalcon Today, 12:12 PM Go to last post
    nsproles

    Track IR not centreing

    Thread Starter: nsproles

    I have two aircraft purchased from MSFS marketplace. I cannot get Track IR to centre when using either of these aircraft. The panels are always to...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    mcarvela

    Time compression

    Thread Starter: mcarvela

    I'm just getting started with MSFS2020 and for the life of me I can't find any key bindings for time compression. Has anyone found it? Thanks+

    Last Post By: mcarvela Today, 06:50 AM Go to last post
    ahmed-coolboy4

    Spot view camera

    Thread Starter: ahmed-coolboy4

    Could the spot view camera be fixed instead of rotating in FS9 and the camera will be fixed at the aircraft six oclock

    Last Post By: lnuss Yesterday, 04:18 PM Go to last post