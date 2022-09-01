Tutorial: PC-12 Taxi / Takeoff / Climb / Cruise

Pilatus PC-12 Takeoff, Climb, Cruise - Real World Step by Step Instructions- 4K Carenado PC12 Video 2 By Laurie Doering

Described as “The World's Greatest Single”, the Pilatus PC-12 joined the Flight Simulator platform on September 01, 2022. Join me in this video series to embrace and experience the PC-12.

Follow along in this second video with the real world instructions to taxi, takeoff, climb and cruise in the Pilatus PC-12. We depart from the Grand Canyon National Park Airport (KGCN). We use the autopilot to climb and cruise to an altitude of 10,000 feet.

Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

