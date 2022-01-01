Tutorial: The Airspeed Indicator - Markings And Speeds

The Airspeed Indicator - Markings And Speeds By thecorporatepilotdad

Learn about airspeed indicator markings and important airspeeds that are not marked. Airspeed markings include the different arcs, bands, and radial lines on an airspeed indicator in another episode of my Learn To Fly Here series. V speeds such as Vso, Vs1, Vfe, Va, and Vle are covered. All the speeds on the airspeed indicator and covered as well as how to computer true airspeed on an indicator with a built-in true airspeed calculator.

Can flaps be extended beyond the white arc? Sometimes. This video will give the answer to that question and where to find out if an airplane has this capability.

This video was made with Microsoft Flight Simulator and is in no way intended to replace instruction from a qualified flight instructor.

For more information:

Pilot's Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/regulations_policies/handbooks_manuals/aviation/phak/10_phak_ch8.pdf

FAA Airplane Flying Handbook https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/regulations_policies/handbooks_manuals/aviation/airplane_handbook/01_afh_front.pdf

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.