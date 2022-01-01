DC-3 Airways Announces 2022 World Rally

DC-3 Airways, a leader in the Flight Simulation Virtual Airline community, is pleased to announce its 2022 World Rally.

Beginning October 1, participating pilots will have a series of 10 carefully crafted plans to test their flight and navigation skills.

Plans will be created for all the major flight simulation platforms. In addition to vectors and altitude guidance, the plans will include consistent weather through each leg of any given flight plan. This means, that external weather programs will not be necessary to get maximum enjoyment from the flying experience.

In addition to flight plans for each simulation platform, Rally Organizers will include plans for Little Nav Map, a freeware navigation program which has become the gold standard for thousands of simulation pilots.

We recognize that not all flight sim platforms might include each and every waypoint in its data base. But, with the Little Nav Map visualization of flight plans, pilots will be able to navigate with ease by noting upcoming vectors.

Registration is free and open to all simulation pilots. Applicants do not need to be a pilot for DCA. Simply email your request to:

https://dc3airways.net/wr/join.php

Further information will be provided as we get closer to the October1 start date, so please check the World Rally link regularly. Check this link for the latest information.

Fight Plan details for each simulation platform can be found in the Download section of the World Rally Page as they become available:

https://dc3airways.net/wr/

Additionally, you can register for the World Rally Forum by clicking the Forum hyperlink and filling out the Registration form. All questions will be answered through the Forum. Finally, we hope you will be interested in joining the DCA Pilot Roster as a participating pilot for our many activities and flight plan opportunities.

Check our airline at www.dc3airways.net for full information.