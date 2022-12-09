xPilot Updated To Support X-Plane 12

What Is xPilot?

xPilot is a cross-platform X-Plane 11 pilot client that allows you to connect to the VATSIM Network so you can fly amongst aircraft and receive virtual air traffic control services in real-time.

What Is The VATSIM Network?

VATSIM (short for the Virtual Air Traffic Simulation Network) is a completely free online platform which allows virtual pilots, wherever they are in the world, to connect their flight simulators into one shared virtual world. VATSIM also simulates air traffic control in this virtual world, creating the ultimate as-real-as-it-gets experience for you, the virtual aviation enthusiast.

Get It Here

xPilot Web Site