    simHeaven Releases X-World Europe For XP12

    X-WORLD continues for X-Plane 12 the successful and high quality sceneries for X-Plane 11 like X-Europe, X-America and so on. Objects are not set by an autogen rule, they are set following OSM data in addition with Microsoft building footprints, which leads to a more realistic look and feel.

    X-WORLD is a series of scenery packages covering the whole world, each continental package is separate available:

    • X-World_Africa
    • X-World_America
    • X-World_Antarctica
    • X-World_Asia
    • X-World_Australia-Oceania
    • X-World_Europe

    Download is 9.3 GB, extracted 18.4 GB.

    Source

