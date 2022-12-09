simHeaven Releases X-World Europe For XP12

X-WORLD continues for X-Plane 12 the successful and high quality sceneries for X-Plane 11 like X-Europe, X-America and so on. Objects are not set by an autogen rule, they are set following OSM data in addition with Microsoft building footprints, which leads to a more realistic look and feel.

X-WORLD is a series of scenery packages covering the whole world, each continental package is separate available:

X-World_Africa

X-World_America

X-World_Antarctica

X-World_Asia

X-World_Australia-Oceania

X-World_Europe

Download is 9.3 GB, extracted 18.4 GB.

Source