Simport Team Releases Sorstokken Stord Airport MSFS

Stord Airport; (IATA: SRP, ICAO: ENSO) is a municipal regional airport located at Sørstokken in Stord Municipality in Vestland county, Norway. Located 13 kilometers (8 mi) from Leirvik and on the island of Stord, it is the only airport with scheduled services in Sunnhordland. The airport consists of a single asphalt 1,460-by-30-metre (4,790 ft × 98 ft) runway designated 14/32.

8192x8192 High-Quality Baked Textures

Custom 3D Models

Custom Lights

Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles

Realistic Night Lights

Custom ground textures, detailed markings

Helipad (Number 99)

