Flysimware Announces Beech Sierra C24R For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-12-2022  
    We have two announcements. We are working with @LesOReilly | 750Xi NON VC Only and decided our next project is his Beechcraft Sierra C24R C-GMTT as this is the most documented aircraft we can get at this time and this means study level product. Will have analog with choices of G3X / G5 / GTN750 / GTN 650 combo and the GFC600 autopilot. So very close to the C414 if that is what you guys want. The other announcement is the C414 will be released officially on the MSFS Market Place tomorrow.

    Source - Flysimware Discord
