DC Designs Announces Secret Project

It's a short update this week, and an early one as I’m out all day tomorrow. Therefore, I shall use this brief update to inform everybody of two cool new things happening at DC Designs. The first concerns the Harrier, and something that several people have asked: “Can you make the Harrier “bow to the crowd” while hovering, like it does at air displays. I had not had the chance to test this until recently, and yesterday was able to give it a go. The answer was: yes you can! However, to balance the Harrier while performing the bow and not climb, drift or descend is really difficult even in light winds. The aircraft’s engine thrust responds to N2, which means there is a lag between adding or removing power, and the thrust altering to climb or descend in the hover, which complicates things even further.

The second thing is that there has been a very, *very* secret project underway for some months now, and this project will be officially announced next week. It is a fighter aircraft, one of the most modern and popular in the world, and I’ve been building it for a brand-new developer with whom I have gone into partnership for this and other projects in the future. We have been working to produce new aircraft that are announced late in production and released fairly quickly thereafter, on both Xbox and PC. They do the flight model, systems and html code, and I build the model and animations. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it probably is, but it’s now an official thing and will broaden the scope of aircraft on which I can work and learn from.

I am under a Non-Disclosure Agreement with the new developer, so I have not been able to discuss this aircraft with anybody and cannot answer any questions about it. All I can say is that it’s incredibly awesome, tremendous fun to fly in MSFS, and will be released within a month or so with Just Flight ( and on the Marketplace as soon as the new developer’s store is cleared with Microsoft ).

