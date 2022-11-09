  • Eagle Dynamics Announces Skyraider For DCS

    Eagle Dynamics Announces Skyraider For DCS

    We are delighted to introduce a new third party developer, Crosstail Studios, who are developing the DCS: A-1H Skyraider. The ‘Spad’ excelled in the US Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force due to its immense payload and ability to loiter over the battlefield for extended periods. It also served with the British and French Air Forces. Take a look at this Flying Legend now.

    New Policy On Product Announcements

    The Eagle Dynamics team has posted information in their forums that they've changed their policy on product announcements. This will mean more announcements, but often much further in advance of actual release than previously:

    In the past we generally waited until a 3rd party module was quite far along in development; however, this has resulted in duplicated efforts and inefficiencies. Instead, once a 3rd party module has a completed license agreement, we will now announce it to allow the 3rd party to “plant a flag” and avoid duplicated efforts. Once a 3rd party project is roughly six months away from release based on an internal evaluation, more news and updates will be made available. Because we have several 3rd party projects in development, and the change in announcement policy, we have had a flurry of announcement activity.

