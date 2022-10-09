Adventum Simulations - Adventum Tours: Australia MSFS Released

G’day And welcome to the land down under!

Adventum Simulations is proud to announce the second release in our Adventum Tours series, Adventum Tours: Australia for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Explore the vastness of the Australian continent as you fly over several different types of areas that the country has to offer. Amazing coastlines, rugged canyons, white sandy beaches, ruby red deserts, and beautiful rainforests await you to discover flying all sorts of aircraft within the sim.

The product includes 55 different activities with unlimited replay-ability.

Adventum Tours: Australia Product Features

Authentic Tour Guide Experience – Our friendly tour guide from Australia, Addison, is back to give your tour passengers custom narrated tours with each flight. The tours are filled with points of interest information, aboriginal culture, Australian history, pop culture facts, and geographic information throughout Australia.

20 – Adventum Tours: Australia Tour Missions – You won’t be flying multiple leg-to-leg routes with Adventum Tours. Our tour missions were created from the inspiration of real-life aircraft tour operators by having just one takeoff and one landing to complete each tour. The tours included are:

Adelaide Tour (South Australia)

Alice Springs Tour (Northern Territory)

Canberra Tour (Capital Territory)

Darwin Tour (Northern Territory)

Great Barrier Reef Tour (Queensland)

Hobart Tour (Tasmania)

Melbourne Tour (Victoria)

Perth Tour (Western Australia)

Sydney Tour (New South Wales)

Uluru National Park Tour (Northern Territory)

Each mission is available in two different mission modes: Casual and Advanced Pilot.

Casual Pilot Start: These missions are created for those using Microsoft Flight Simulator with a controller/gamepad. You will start at the end of the departure runway, with the engine running, so you can just throttle up and go. After you complete the tour, land the aircraft and simply shut down the engine to achieve each mission.

These missions are created for those using Microsoft Flight Simulator with a controller/gamepad. You will start at the end of the departure runway, with the engine running, so you can just throttle up and go. After you complete the tour, land the aircraft and simply shut down the engine to achieve each mission. Advanced Pilot Start: These missions are designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator users who have access to a keyboard and mouse, a yoke or joystick with a keyboard, or those who are savvy with the controller/gamepad. You will need to perform entire aircraft startup and shutdown procedures to complete each mission. You will start at the parking ramp with the aircraft in a “cold & dark” state.

These missions are designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator users who have access to a keyboard and mouse, a yoke or joystick with a keyboard, or those who are savvy with the controller/gamepad. You will need to perform entire aircraft startup and shutdown procedures to complete each mission. You will start at the parking ramp with the aircraft in a “cold & dark” state. 20 Tour Missions in Total (Includes 10 Tour Missions for each Mode)

10 – Adventum Discovery Flights – The package includes ten discovery flights that start you in the air over some genuinely epic scenery. These are:

Blue Mountains National Park – Explore the beautiful Blue Mountains west of Sydney as you fly over Eucalyptus forests and enjoy the mountain vistas and the Three Sisters. Gosses Bluff – Journey to the middle of the Australian outback, where you can view the remnant of an asteroid crater that hit the area over 142 million years ago. King George Falls – Fly over this remote Western Australia region to view this beautiful area’s twin waterfalls. Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre – Explore the vast area of the Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre region, the lowest natural point on the Australian continent. Mawson Peak Volcano – Experience one of the most remote locations on Earth as you fly over Heard Island in the South Indian Ocean. Mawson Peak and Mount Dixon are located here and are the only two active volcanoes in Australia and its territories. Mitchell Falls – This beautiful waterfall is located within the Mitchell River National Park system in the Kimberly region of Western Australia. Mount Ossa – Discover the Cradle Mountain-Lake St. Clair National Park area, the highest point in Tasmania, Mount Ossa. Snowy Mountains – Explore the tallest mountain range in Australia, which is home to several of Australia’s highest peaks, including Mount Kosciuszko. Whitsunday Islands – Experience the beautiful Whitsunday Islands archipelago with beautiful white sandy beaches and over 74 different islands of all shapes and sizes. Wilpena Pound / Ikara – Journey over this beautiful geographic area of folding ridges and mountain vistas north of Adelaide

25 – Adventum Landing Challenges – Test your landing skills with over 25 aircraft across 25 airports. Take control of everything from a Savage Cub to a Boeing F-18. The landing challenges start you on the downwind leg of a standard traffic pattern using live weather.

Additional Product Features

Adventum Tours: Australia Pilatus PC-6 Livery – A beautiful custom repaint livery in an Adventum Tours: Australia theme to use with some of the tours included in our package or when creating your own Australian tour flights.

Detailed Nav Logs – The Nav Logs included on each flight have vivid screenshots for each navigation point to help you not get lost.

Live Weather -Our tours, discovery flights, and landing challenges use live weather. This setting is used on each mission, so users have a different weather experience each time, allowing unlimited replayability.

