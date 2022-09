NMG Simulations Announces Cape Town For MSFS 2020

We have been working on Cape Town International Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for a while now.

Unfortunately, the airport is not ready for release yet, but we have made quite a lot of progress since we have started. The screen shots show some of the areas of the airport that are near completion, or which have been completed already. There is quite a lot of work that still needs to be done, but we hope to have this package ready sometime in October of 2020.

