Navigraph Charts 8 VFR Charts Adds New Feature

Here’s a first look at Navigraph Charts 8’s VFR charts, a brand new feature.

Charts 8 is in final beta testing right now with over 1000 users. There will be more information coming over the next weeks, make sure to follow us on our social channels to receive the latest news.

Here is a shortlist of features in the upcoming public release (subject to change):

All basic functionality in the existing Charts apps, plus…

VFR charts with visual reporting points, entry/exit routes, patterns, transition routes, flyways, avoid-overflying zones

New data layers with terrain, roads, railroads, landmarks, obstacles, high points

Data driven charts with 3D globe projection, with items configurable and seamless zoom down to airport/taxiway/gate level, and support for track-up moving maps

Improved airspace visualization with clearer altitude restrictions

Pinboards with auto-pinning of procedure charts

Drag-and-drop route construction

Airport weather (METAR/TAF) and runway winds

Source

Navigraph.com