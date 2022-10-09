  • Cockspur C510 Mustang Official Trailer

    Nels_Anderson
    Cockspur C510 Mustang Official Trailer

    As release time nears, Cockspur has released an official trailer video for their upcoming C510 Mustang for MSFS 2020. The four minute video shows the bizjet in great detail, both inside and out.

    cockspur.eu

