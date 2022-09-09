  • Taburet Releases General Aviation Traffic Europe for MSFS

    Taburet – General Aviation Traffic Europe MSFS

    The following models are included: Cessna Caravan; Cessna 172; Pilatus Porter; Kingair; Bell Huey helicopter; Generic helicopter model; 2 x Grumman AA1 models; Honda Jet; Embraer Phenom 300. All models are animated with movement and engine rotors animations; including night lighting. The system work on layers; models can be seen from 300 m to 3000 m. Honda and Embraer jets occupy the higher layers from 2000 to 3000 m. Negligible impact on frames rates. Models include collission boxes areas. Video is for presentation to show how the models show and move in the air;with density of traffic balanced in the package to avoid creating unrealistic traffic congestion.

    Purchase Taburet – General Aviation Traffic Europe for MSFS
    See all Taburet products here

