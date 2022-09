Aerobask Updates Plans For X-Plane 12

In a new video trailer, aircraft designer Aerobask gives a brief glimpse at aircraft they are bringing to the new X-Plane 12. According to the information in the trailer, the aircraft include:

Falcon 8X

Antares 21E

DA50 RG

DA65

E1000 G1000

Legacy RG

Phenom 300

ViperJet ex

...and more

Source