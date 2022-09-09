IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Normandy Released

The fifth installment of the next-gen IL-2 Sturmovik product line is dedicated to late war aerial engagements between the U.S. Army Air Force, Royal Air Force and the Luftwaffe in the skies over the Normandy and Calais regions of France before and after the Allied invasion of Jun 6th, 1944. Both the preparation and execution of the invasion of Normandy (Operation Overlord) had a large air component and involved many airfields in the UK and in France, especially after the Allies landed and built many Advanced Landing Grounds. Some German-built and occupied airfields were captured, repaired and re-used by the Allies as they advanced. Battle of Normandy will explore and recreate the drama as the Allies try to use airpower to secure the invasion beachhead and force a breakout to march towards Paris and Germany itself. Airpower played a crucial role in this battle and the Luftwaffe’s increasingly desperate struggle to stem the Allied air offensive of fighters, attackers and bombers will pose an entertaining challenge for any seasoned virtual pilot.

The Premium Edition contains eight standard aircraft and two collector aircraft. The two included Collector Planes are; the British made Spitfire Mk.XIV and the advanced German built twin-engine Arado Ar 234 jet bomber. These two aircraft bring the total amount of included aircraft to ten in the Premium Edition.

IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Normandy is part of the IL-2 Great Battles series and can be played as a separate stand-alone product or be integrated with other Great Battles titles such as Battle of Stalingrad, Battle of Moscow, Battle of Kuban or Battle of Bodenplatte. Combine all titles to create one big WWII air-combat simulation with both Eastern and Western Fronts depicted.

2 Collector Planes (Spitfire Mk.XIV and Ar 234)

8 Battle of Normandy Aircraft (P-51B/C, P-47D “Razorback”, Typhoon Mk.Ib, Mosquito F.B. Mk.VI, Bf 109 G-6 “Late”, Fw 190 A-6, Ju 88 C-6a and Me 410)

Map of the Normandy Battle Area (Southern England, Normandy and Calais Regions)

Battle of Normandy Pilot Career

Quick Mission Builder

Custom Single-Player Missions

Scripted Campaign Support

Multiplayer Mode (Cooperative and Dedicated Server)

