  FlyingIron Simulations Releases F6F-5 Hellcat For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-09-2022  
    FlyingIron Simulations Releases F6F-5 Hellcate For MSFS

    The logical successor & evolution to the F4F Wildcat, the Hellcat was the monstrous carrier-borne aircraft of the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre of WWII. The Hellcat first appeared operationally in August 1943, proving its value immediately and taking part in some of the greatest air battles of the Pacific; from the Caroline Islands, to the Battle of the Philippines & many more. The aircraft was incredibly successful in battle, accounting for more than half of all airborne kills from the US Navy. The F6F claimed 5,156 total kills with an extraordinary kill ratio of 19:1, creating 307 Hellcat Pilot aces in the process.

    Featuring all-new ground handling physics developed in-house, custom thermodynamics modelling, cockpit shake effects, realistic water injection & automated flaps (a ground-breaking feature of the time), supercharger modelling and much, much more. The F6F Hellcat has been truly brought to life in MSFS!

    Features

    • Gorgeous 3D Artwork, lovingly crafted over 6+ months to capture every fine detail of the real airframe
    • Professional Wwise 3D Sound Design, using professionally captured audio recordings from a real F6F Hellcat & R-2800 Double Wasp Engine
    • Ultra-realistic Flight Model, extensively tested & validated by real-world pilots with Warbird flying experience.
    • Deep & realistic modelling of all aircraft engine & cockpit systems – pilots must fly as per real-world techniques & procedures to get the most out of the sim
    • Extensive integration of custom modelling that overrides default MSFS behaviour – Thermodynamics (heat & cooling modelling), ground handling, engine damage, water injection and much more
    • Full integration of the FlyingIron UI Tablet, featuring saveable user customisation options, settings, basic maintenance and live aircraft reports
    • Detailed engine damage modelling (optional)
    • Collimated Gunsight can be swapped for integrated GNS530 GPS
    • Comprehensive user manual, complete with a large amount of reference tables, charts & procedures

