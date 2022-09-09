  • MSFS Sim Update 10 Slated For Next Week

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-09-2022 10:08 AM  Number of Views: 82  
    1 Comment

    MSFS Sim Update 10 Slated For Next Week

    The full release of Sim Update 10 is on its way, slated for next week! While we are pinpointing the exact day of release, our team is currently adding in our final changes and updates for SU10. Beta users can expect one final test build coming shortly. We have also been closely working with NVIDIA regarding our DX12 optimizations and we plan to release SU10 in conjunction with an NVIDIA driver update that will help one of the first issues our Beta users discovered (graphical glitches and artifacts).

    It’s been incredibly helpful to have so many community members test Beta builds with us, so thank you for everything. We are excited for this release and looking forward to what’s next – World Update 11: Canada, and the 40th Anniversary Edition (Sim Update 11)! You will find an updated Development Roadmap below.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs
    1 Comment
    1. oteymus's Avatar
      oteymus - Today, 10:33 AM
      A newbie question. Do I need to have Xbox on my computer to use MSFS 2020? I am not a gamer, I only want to use MSFS. I am trying to buy the standard program but all I can find is the Xbox version. Thanks

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spain spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Patinthedesert

    Game of the year edition ?

    Thread Starter: Patinthedesert

    I took a look into the discussion forums on Steam for MSFS. Which was a mistake as there is a lot of confusion and ranting there. Which I will spare...

    Last Post By: oteymus Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    After 19 years, why do we still use FS9?

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    On July 29th 2003, FS9 was released. Why do we still use this sim after 19 years? With so many good sims available, FS9 is still very relevant in...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 10:17 AM Go to last post
    johnclift

    Best VR headset. and Daher throttle problem.

    Thread Starter: johnclift

    Does anyone know a decent headset for MSFS ? I don't want to spend over £300, (which is about $350 I think). Also, my Daher throttle stopped...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 08:19 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: IndiaFoxtEcho DCS MB-339 Project Update And Flight Manual

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24526-IndiaFoxtEcho-DCS-MB-339-Project-Update-And-Flight-Manual

    Last Post By: rooitou Today, 07:23 AM Go to last post