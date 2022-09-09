MSFS Sim Update 10 Slated For Next Week

The full release of Sim Update 10 is on its way, slated for next week! While we are pinpointing the exact day of release, our team is currently adding in our final changes and updates for SU10. Beta users can expect one final test build coming shortly. We have also been closely working with NVIDIA regarding our DX12 optimizations and we plan to release SU10 in conjunction with an NVIDIA driver update that will help one of the first issues our Beta users discovered (graphical glitches and artifacts).

It’s been incredibly helpful to have so many community members test Beta builds with us, so thank you for everything. We are excited for this release and looking forward to what’s next – World Update 11: Canada, and the 40th Anniversary Edition (Sim Update 11)! You will find an updated Development Roadmap below.

