Impulse Simulations Releases Bendigo Airport MSFS

Welcome to Bendigo, located just 150 Kilometres north-west of Melbourne. Here you’ll find one of Australia’s boomtowns after a large discovery of Gold in Bendigo Creek.

We have worked closely with the Airport management to recreate this location to the best of our ability, and we aim to revisit this once the new terminal is built!

Bendigo Airport is the largest capacity airport in north-central Victoria, with a catchment that extends up into New South Wales and encompasses other regional centres inclusive of Shepparton, Echuca & Swan Hill. Just six kilometres to the Bendigo CBD, the terminal is equipped with a cafe, hire car services, free Wi-Fi and a variety of passenger services to ensure your travels through the airport are smooth and enjoyable.

Features

Full PBR Texturing

20cm Aerial Coverage provided by Metromap (Aerometrex)

100+ Custom Assets

Detailed Taxiway & Ground markings

15,000+ Hand Placed Objects

Accurate Terminal Model & Interior

Realistic Night Lighting

Interactive Hangars (HEMS & Bendigo Aviation Services) will open and close based on user distance.

Corrected Vegetation for airport and surroundings.

Custom POI’s

Bendigo Base Hospital (Including Helipad)



Central Deborah Gold Mine



Sacred Heart Cathedral (Includes Correct Night Lighting



The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion

Custom Height Data 5 Meter

Custom Fuel Points

Custom Airport Services

Runway Guard Lights

Custom Animations

