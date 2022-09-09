Impulse Simulations Releases Bendigo Airport MSFS

Welcome to Bendigo, located just 150 Kilometres north-west of Melbourne. Here you’ll find one of Australia’s boomtowns after a large discovery of Gold in Bendigo Creek.
We have worked closely with the Airport management to recreate this location to the best of our ability, and we aim to revisit this once the new terminal is built!
Bendigo Airport is the largest capacity airport in north-central Victoria, with a catchment that extends up into New South Wales and encompasses other regional centres inclusive of Shepparton, Echuca & Swan Hill. Just six kilometres to the Bendigo CBD, the terminal is equipped with a cafe, hire car services, free Wi-Fi and a variety of passenger services to ensure your travels through the airport are smooth and enjoyable.
Features
- Full PBR Texturing
- 20cm Aerial Coverage provided by Metromap (Aerometrex)
- 100+ Custom Assets
- Detailed Taxiway & Ground markings
- 15,000+ Hand Placed Objects
- Accurate Terminal Model & Interior
- Realistic Night Lighting
- Interactive Hangars (HEMS & Bendigo Aviation Services) will open and close based on user distance.
- Corrected Vegetation for airport and surroundings.
- Custom POI’s
- Bendigo Base Hospital (Including Helipad)
- Central Deborah Gold Mine
- Sacred Heart Cathedral (Includes Correct Night Lighting
- The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion
- Custom Height Data 5 Meter
- Custom Fuel Points
- Custom Airport Services
- Runway Guard Lights
- Custom Animations