  • Impulse Simulations Releases Bendigo Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-09-2022 09:16 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Impulse Simulations Releases Bendigo Airport MSFS

    Welcome to Bendigo, located just 150 Kilometres north-west of Melbourne. Here you’ll find one of Australia’s boomtowns after a large discovery of Gold in Bendigo Creek.

    We have worked closely with the Airport management to recreate this location to the best of our ability, and we aim to revisit this once the new terminal is built!

    Bendigo Airport is the largest capacity airport in north-central Victoria, with a catchment that extends up into New South Wales and encompasses other regional centres inclusive of Shepparton, Echuca & Swan Hill. Just six kilometres to the Bendigo CBD, the terminal is equipped with a cafe, hire car services, free Wi-Fi and a variety of passenger services to ensure your travels through the airport are smooth and enjoyable.

    Features

    • Full PBR Texturing
    • 20cm Aerial Coverage provided by Metromap (Aerometrex)
    • 100+ Custom Assets
    • Detailed Taxiway & Ground markings
    • 15,000+ Hand Placed Objects
    • Accurate Terminal Model & Interior
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • Interactive Hangars (HEMS & Bendigo Aviation Services) will open and close based on user distance.
    • Corrected Vegetation for airport and surroundings.
    • Custom POI’s
      • Bendigo Base Hospital (Including Helipad)
      • Central Deborah Gold Mine
      • Sacred Heart Cathedral (Includes Correct Night Lighting
      • The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion
    • Custom Height Data 5 Meter
    • Custom Fuel Points
    • Custom Airport Services
    • Runway Guard Lights
    • Custom Animations

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flightfactor flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pilotposer

    After 19 years, why do we still use FS9?

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    On July 29th 2003, FS9 was released. Why do we still use this sim after 19 years? With so many good sims available, FS9 is still very relevant in...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 10:17 AM Go to last post
    johnclift

    Best VR headset. and Daher throttle problem.

    Thread Starter: johnclift

    Does anyone know a decent headset for MSFS ? I don't want to spend over £300, (which is about $350 I think). Also, my Daher throttle stopped...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 08:19 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: IndiaFoxtEcho DCS MB-339 Project Update And Flight Manual

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24526-IndiaFoxtEcho-DCS-MB-339-Project-Update-And-Flight-Manual

    Last Post By: rooitou Today, 07:23 AM Go to last post
    Ray Hff

    Scenery File Activation Question

    Thread Starter: Ray Hff

    Having installed FSX on a new computer, I now have a lot of addon scenery files to transfer to it. To save time, after copying all the scenery...

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 06:11 AM Go to last post