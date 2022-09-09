South Oak Co Releases FS Birds Europe South for MSFS

In real world flying, bird hazards present a unique and dynamic challenge that pilots must always be ready to avoid. Every year, thousands of aircraft encounter bird strikes that result in millions of dollars worth of damages. Pilots must be vigilant in the low altitude environment to avoid striking birds, and many times evasive maneuvers must be taken. Add a unique challenge and increase your simulator’s realism by using FS Birds!

FS Birds Europe South Features:

Bird coverage for the entire areas of Bosnia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, and Turkey

Multiple types of birds including pigeons, buzzards, eagles, gulls, and geese

All birds are fully animated

Flying birds range in altitudes from the surface up to 11,000 ft with random flight tracks

Ground birds at all major international airports

Flying bird animations include soaring raptors and falcons, circling gulls, formation flying geese, pigeon flocks, and soaring eagles

LOD optimization results in a minimal impact on simulator frame rates

