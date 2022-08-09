Tutorial: Fly A Better Traffic Pattern - Learn To Fly Here

Fly a Better Traffic Pattern - Rectangular Course - Ground Reference Maneuver - MSFS By thecorporatepilotdad

Want to fly a better traffic pattern? Rectangular course is 1 of 3 maneuvers a student pilot could be tested on during an FAA practical test for a Private Pilot's License. This ground reference maneuver will help a pilot become aware of wind direction and the effect wind has on the aircraft's ground track to maintain a rectangular course over the ground regardless of wind while in the airport traffic pattern.

FAA Airplane Flying Handbook Chapter 7, not 6 as stated in the video. Read it here.

This video is for entertainment purposes only and is NOT intended to replace flight training by a qualified flight instructor.

The aircraft used in the video was developed by Just Flight.

For more information:

FAA Airplane Flying Handbook https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/regulations_policies/handbooks_manuals/aviation/airplane_handbook/09_afh_ch8.pdf

Advisory Circular - 90-66B: https://www.faa.gov/documentLibrary/media/Advisory_Circular/AC_90-66B_CHG_1.pdf

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.