  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spain spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pilotposer

    After 19 years, why do we still use FS9?

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    On July 29th 2003, FS9 was released. Why do we still use this sim after 19 years? With so many good sims available, FS9 is still very relevant in...

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 12:15 PM Go to last post
    Ray Hff

    Scenery File Activation Question

    Thread Starter: Ray Hff

    Having installed FSX on a new computer, I now have a lot of addon scenery files to transfer to it. To save time, after copying all the scenery...

    Last Post By: Ranger75 Today, 11:56 AM Go to last post
    MsThang

    PMDG 737-700 GoFlight MCPPRO in MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: MsThang

    Does anyone have a solution on how to use the new PMDG 737-700 in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 with the GoFlight MCPPRO and GF-EFIS. I have...

    Last Post By: Clutch Cargo Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post
    Mina's Man

    I Bought FSX Steam edition for the second time in my life, and...

    Thread Starter: Mina's Man

    It doesn't work.:confused::mad: Windows 10 refuse to load this game. I launch in steam. The "completing setup Generating scenery file pop up comes...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post