Fly a Better Traffic Pattern - Rectangular Course - Ground Reference Maneuver - MSFS
By thecorporatepilotdad
Want to fly a better traffic pattern? Rectangular course is 1 of 3 maneuvers a student pilot could be tested on during an FAA practical test for a Private Pilot's License. This ground reference maneuver will help a pilot become aware of wind direction and the effect wind has on the aircraft's ground track to maintain a rectangular course over the ground regardless of wind while in the airport traffic pattern.
FAA Airplane Flying Handbook Chapter 7, not 6 as stated in the video. Read it here.
This video is for entertainment purposes only and is NOT intended to replace flight training by a qualified flight instructor.
The aircraft used in the video was developed by Just Flight.
For more information:
FAA Airplane Flying Handbook https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/regulations_policies/handbooks_manuals/aviation/airplane_handbook/09_afh_ch8.pdf
Advisory Circular - 90-66B: https://www.faa.gov/documentLibrary/media/Advisory_Circular/AC_90-66B_CHG_1.pdf
thecorporatepilotdad
Youtube channel
The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast
About The Author
This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.