  • Neil's Tours - Helipads for MSFS Volume 2

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-08-2022 10:03 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Neil's Tours - Helipads for MSFS Volume 2

    Here we have another 20 helipads of both civil and military up and down the length of the United Kingdom, from the tip of Scotland to St. Kilda out in the Atlantic Ocean to the small lighthouses down near Alderney.

    The only thing you can’t do at the moment is land on top of the lighthouses due to the SDK. The next update which is supposed to include a helicopter may solve that simple problem. There are one or two tricky landings like the sloping landing pad at Kintyre Lighthouse.

    Included are:

    • Blackdown-Deepcut-Barracks EGB46
    • Boreham-Essex-Police EGB52
    • Bovington-Armour-Centre EGB56
    • Capel-Curig-Training-Centre EGC10
    • Cardiff-Maindy-Barracks EGC12
    • Casquets-Lightouse EGC17
    • Chester-Dale-Barracks EGC47
    • Dounreay–AEA EGA47
    • Fylingdales EGF20
    • Glen Brittle EGG25
    • Holbeach EGH71
    • Holcombe-Moor EGH72
    • Isle-of-Skye EG171
    • Kintyre EGK35
    • Lake-Vyrnwy Hotel EGL01
    • Lismore-Lighthouse EGS35
    • London-Edmiston EG906
    • Manorbier-Army-Range AG799
    • Smalls-Lighthouse Landing-Only EGS42
    • St.Kilda EGS04

    Included are PDF manuals with installation instructions and a basic guide to the airfields.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - Helipads for MSFS Volume 2
    Also available: Helipads for MSFS Volume 1
    See all Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mina's Man

    I Bought FSX Steam edition for the second time in my life, and...

    Thread Starter: Mina's Man

    It doesn't work.:confused::mad: Windows 10 refuse to load this game. I launch in steam. The "completing setup Generating scenery file pop up comes...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post
    fdnylt1

    Old disabled vet needs help

    Thread Starter: fdnylt1

    I bribed my way into kinder garden and since then it's been downhill. My flight instructor said they are really hard up for WOs in 1967 He was wrong...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:17 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    TBM Cross country Uk Ultrawide

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok I'm happy now, ultrawide shots uncompromised @ 5120 x 1440 240hz

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 08:26 AM Go to last post
    Cas141

    ILS approach using garmin G1000. What height at waypoint

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    When activating vectors on an ILS approach using garmin G1000. how do I find at what height to arrive at for the first waypoint, say.. I notice on...

    Last Post By: Cas141 Today, 07:13 AM Go to last post