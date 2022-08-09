Neil's Tours - Helipads for MSFS Volume 2

Here we have another 20 helipads of both civil and military up and down the length of the United Kingdom, from the tip of Scotland to St. Kilda out in the Atlantic Ocean to the small lighthouses down near Alderney.

The only thing you can’t do at the moment is land on top of the lighthouses due to the SDK. The next update which is supposed to include a helicopter may solve that simple problem. There are one or two tricky landings like the sloping landing pad at Kintyre Lighthouse.

Included are:

Blackdown-Deepcut-Barracks EGB46

Boreham-Essex-Police EGB52

Bovington-Armour-Centre EGB56

Capel-Curig-Training-Centre EGC10

Cardiff-Maindy-Barracks EGC12

Casquets-Lightouse EGC17

Chester-Dale-Barracks EGC47

Dounreay–AEA EGA47

Fylingdales EGF20

Glen Brittle EGG25

Holbeach EGH71

Holcombe-Moor EGH72

Isle-of-Skye EG171

Kintyre EGK35

Lake-Vyrnwy Hotel EGL01

Lismore-Lighthouse EGS35

London-Edmiston EG906

Manorbier-Army-Range AG799

Smalls-Lighthouse Landing-Only EGS42

St.Kilda EGS04

Included are PDF manuals with installation instructions and a basic guide to the airfields.

