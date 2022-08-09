Neil's Tours - Helipads for MSFS Volume 2

Here we have another 20 helipads of both civil and military up and down the length of the United Kingdom, from the tip of Scotland to St. Kilda out in the Atlantic Ocean to the small lighthouses down near Alderney.
The only thing you can’t do at the moment is land on top of the lighthouses due to the SDK. The next update which is supposed to include a helicopter may solve that simple problem. There are one or two tricky landings like the sloping landing pad at Kintyre Lighthouse.
Included are:
- Blackdown-Deepcut-Barracks EGB46
- Boreham-Essex-Police EGB52
- Bovington-Armour-Centre EGB56
- Capel-Curig-Training-Centre EGC10
- Cardiff-Maindy-Barracks EGC12
- Casquets-Lightouse EGC17
- Chester-Dale-Barracks EGC47
- Dounreay–AEA EGA47
- Fylingdales EGF20
- Glen Brittle EGG25
- Holbeach EGH71
- Holcombe-Moor EGH72
- Isle-of-Skye EG171
- Kintyre EGK35
- Lake-Vyrnwy Hotel EGL01
- Lismore-Lighthouse EGS35
- London-Edmiston EG906
- Manorbier-Army-Range AG799
- Smalls-Lighthouse Landing-Only EGS42
- St.Kilda EGS04
Included are PDF manuals with installation instructions and a basic guide to the airfields.
