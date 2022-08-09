  • iniScene Announces KLAX For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-08-2022  
    iniScene Announces KLAX For MSFS 2020

    Welcome to iniScene Los Angeles (KLAX), our fourth, and biggest airport in the United States! Discover this iconic airport in Southern California, serving destinations around the world. Coming soon to the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

