    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-07-2022  
    Aerobask Previews Falcon 8X In X-Plane 12

    The Falcon 8X is Dassault Aviation's flagship and best in class, ultra-long range tri-jet, and the longest bizjet ever built by Dassault Aviation.

    The Aerobask model is developed in collaboration and under the supervision of Dassault Aviation, with step-by-step validation according to their specifications. With a strong experience in development of glass-cockpit airplanes and thanks to privileged access to the real aircraft, we aim at delivering the most realistic experience flying the Falcon 8X.

