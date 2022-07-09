Aerobask Previews Falcon 8X In X-Plane 12

The Falcon 8X is Dassault Aviation's flagship and best in class, ultra-long range tri-jet, and the longest bizjet ever built by Dassault Aviation.

The Aerobask model is developed in collaboration and under the supervision of Dassault Aviation, with step-by-step validation according to their specifications. With a strong experience in development of glass-cockpit airplanes and thanks to privileged access to the real aircraft, we aim at delivering the most realistic experience flying the Falcon 8X.

Source

Aerobask Dassault Aviation Falcon 8X