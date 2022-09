DreamFoil Creations Announces XP12 Update Plans

As many of you know, XP12 beta is released and it bring some new features to the table, it's also known that I've been away, my life as developer for X-Plane have been in some turbulence, inside of limits I'm returning and updating my add-ons, S300 and 407 are the ones getting an update first, working on them, other add-ons like AS350/R22/B206 are getting a more aggressive work and may take longer but just wanted to let you guys aware that I'm working on all my add-ons.

Source