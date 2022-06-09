  • VSKYLABS v12 Products Available Now

    Nels_Anderson
    VSKYLABS v12 Products Available Now

    The entire VSKYLABS fleet was extensively RE-DEVELOPED for X-Plane 12 during the past six months. The v12 versions includes the latest, relevant X-Plane 12 features: new systems architecture, 3-d rain effect, FMOD sound requirements and all recent flight dynamics model additions including new helicopter throttle and governor controls, new weight and balance system and much more!

    The VSKYLABS v12 projects development road-map was shifted to X-Plane 12, and all projects continues to evolve alongside X-Plane 12 evolution.

    The new / *genuine* VSKYLABS v12 projects are available now for purchase.

    Existing VSKYLABS customers: To obtain your new X-Plane 12 version of your purchased v11 product, simply log into your store account and you will find the v12 package in your purchased product page, ready for download.

