Cowen Simulation Releases H125 Helicopter For XP12
by
Published on 09-06-2022 12:53 PM
Number of Views: 2
Features
- Free Future Updates
- Tested and zeroed in by real pilots
- VEMD (Vehicle & Engine Management Display)
- Around the world adventure version
- Collective and cyclic rotor animations
- Loaded & working baggage compartments
- All commands for mapping hardware
- Remove before flight accessories
- Pilots & passengers
- Working floats system
- Functional spotlight
- Functional Cineflex camera
- FMOD fully dynamic 3D sounds
- Window rain effects
- Compatible with Vulkan API
- 100% virtual reality ready
- AviTab integration
- RXP GTN 650 & 750 integration
- Realistic flight dynamics
- HD PBR textures
- Custom 3D instruments
- Detailed night lighting
- SASL/Xlua Systems/Animations/Plugins
Source