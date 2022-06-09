  • Cowen Simulation Releases H125 Helicopter For XP12

    Cowen Simulation Releases H125 Helicopter For XP12

    Features

    • Free Future Updates
    • Tested and zeroed in by real pilots
    • VEMD (Vehicle & Engine Management Display)
    • Around the world adventure version
    • Collective and cyclic rotor animations
    • Loaded & working baggage compartments
    • All commands for mapping hardware
    • Remove before flight accessories
    • Pilots & passengers
    • Working floats system
    • Functional spotlight
    • Functional Cineflex camera
    • FMOD fully dynamic 3D sounds
    • Window rain effects
    • Compatible with Vulkan API
    • 100% virtual reality ready
    • AviTab integration
    • RXP GTN 650 & 750 integration
    • Realistic flight dynamics
    • HD PBR textures
    • Custom 3D instruments
    • Detailed night lighting
    • SASL/Xlua Systems/Animations/Plugins

