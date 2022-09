FlightFactor Releases A320 For XP12

FlightFactor has announced that the X-Plane 12 version of their A320 Ultimate is now available for X-Plane 12, including an upgrade version who previously bought it for XP11. The model has its own flight model and a system depth never seen before on any flight sim. The goal was to provide an experience as close to the real aircraft as possible. This XP12 version has been developed specifically for flight schools, with a list abnormals built to flight training standards.

