IndiaFoxtEcho DCS MB-339 Project Update And Flight Manual

We are very pleased to announce that in the past few days we have completed a build of the DCS MB-339 which we believe it is good for release: we are submitting it to Eagle Dynamics for final testing.

The testing and release process will take some time, so do not expect the module to be available in the next few days - but rest assured we'll keep you posted on the release date.

As a teaser, and a final recap of the features of the package, here is the full product manual (no less than 272 pages!): we are very proud of the level of detail and realism of the package and we hope that the manual will help you appreciate it!

Link To Manual

Source