Pre-Order SimpleFCU And Receive Free Livery For FBW A320

    -"Pre-Order

    SimpleFCU Creative edition now available for pre-order. Pre-order today and get exclusive access to the SimpleFCU livery for FBW A320.

    We deliver the hardware, you print the plastics.

    SimpleFCU Creative edition features 4 amber seven segment displays, 7 Korry type Dual LED switches and 4 Push & Pull modules. You are the pilot in command!

    5 more LEDs are designed for improved indication of Flight Director, Landing Gear and Parking brake. On top of all these features, SPD/MACH hardware switch is still available.

    a320, fbw, simplefcu

