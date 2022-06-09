ToLiss Updates A340-600 For XP12

The A340-600 v1.1.2 now has all the XP12 files. Be ready for the XP12 early access release, go get your update right now via skunkcraft!
Changes From v1.1.2
Minor new features:
- ECAM action processing reworked to include overflow management and correct order of clearing items
- Added Weight & Balance page to EFB (besides Avitab)
- Added Radio Navigation and transponder failures, including associated ECAM caution messages and PFD/ND flags
Bug fixes:
- Corrected the bulk cargo door animation
- Improvement of the engine_running flag for better interfacing with 3rd party addons.
- Syncing of the N2 value from our custom engine model for better interfacing with 3rd party addons.
- Improved SID/STAR scrolling on departure and arrival MCDU pages