ToLiss Updates A340-600 For XP12

The A340-600 v1.1.2 now has all the XP12 files. Be ready for the XP12 early access release, go get your update right now via skunkcraft!

Changes From v1.1.2

Minor new features:

ECAM action processing reworked to include overflow management and correct order of clearing items

Added Weight & Balance page to EFB (besides Avitab)

Added Radio Navigation and transponder failures, including associated ECAM caution messages and PFD/ND flags

Bug fixes:

Corrected the bulk cargo door animation

Improvement of the engine_running flag for better interfacing with 3rd party addons.

Syncing of the N2 value from our custom engine model for better interfacing with 3rd party addons.

Improved SID/STAR scrolling on departure and arrival MCDU pages

Source