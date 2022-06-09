  • X-Plane 12 Released As Early Access

    X-Plane 12 Released As Early Access

    X-Plane 12 Early Access is available now. Weather, clouds, trees, wind, light, seasons – completely reimagined.

    New in X-Plane 12

    Photometric Lighting Engine

    Light brightness, intensity, spread, and more – all computed in real time with the laws of physics.

    3D Water

    Gorgeous global water rendering, complete with wave height controls and floatplane interaction based on feedback from expert pilots.

    Seasonal Effects

    Tree color and leaf coverage vary to show season – snow accumulates, too!

    Tropical Water Colors

    Gorgeous, geographically-aware water colors.

    3D Forests and Vegetation

    Large variety of 3D trees with variation of species, size, and seasonal effects. They even sway in the wind.

    Ambient Sounds

    The entire world now comes to life with FMOD sound – birds in the forest, cars in the cities and of course, ground service vehicles.

    Tower Kit

    Custom suite of endless control tower variation, easy to use for maximal realism.

    Animated Jetways

    Jetways move to meet your aircraft when parked at the gate.

    Localized ATC Procedures/Voices

    Air Traffic Control follow regional procedures and accents around the world.

    Pavement Effects

    Airport artists can choose from a library of pavement effects to perfectly capture the look-and-feel of airports by setting level of cracking, oil spills, pavement material, and more.

    Volumetric 3D Clouds

    Immersive clouds to fully capture the sensation of flight.

    Real Weather

    Proprietary algorithms to turn data from the real world into X-Plane weather.

    Wake Turbulence

    Powerful streams of upset air left in the atmosphere by other aircraft – just like real life.

    Microbursts

    Small, powerful downdrafts – perfectly modeled with pilot training in mind.

    Thermals

    Terrain-generated updrafts that allow gilders to gain altitude without a tow plane.

    Snow, Rain and Ice Accumulation

    Precipitation now accumulates on surfaces, freezing or thawing based on temperature.

    Aircraft

    Cessna Citation X

    The Cessna Citation X is an American business jet produced by Cessna that made its maiden flight in 1993. The Citation X was the first aircraft from Cessna to use a Rolls-Royce engine and fully integrated avionics.

    Airports

    X-Plane 12 includes detailed 3-D scenery for more than 17,000 airports around the world – all with new ground textures, towers and pavement effects to enhance realism.

    www.x-plane.com

