  • FlyingIron F6F Hellcat To Release This Week

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-05-2022  
    FlyingIron F6F Hellcat To Release This Week

    A brief forum announcement indicates that FlyingIron Simulations is planning on releasing their F6F Hellcat for MSFS 2020 this Friday. Preview videos have started showing up, giving a good idea of what is in store for pilots.

    Features

    • Incredibly detailed 3D Modelling & Artwork, with precise & intricate detailing of complex features such as the radial engine, gear bays & wing joints.
    • 10+ Historical Liveries, painstakingly detailed & textured
    • The authentic roar of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine - professionally recorded from a real F6F Hellcat by the same production team that recorded our Spitfire sounds.
    • Wing-folding, Catapult Launches & Carrier Landing capabilities. Put your flying skills to the ultimate test!
    • Detailed simulation of all aircraft systems, including electrical & pneumatic systems.
    • Detailed simulation of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine & it’s many cooling systems.
    • Automated Flap system
    • FlyingIron Tablet UI Integration
    • And Much more!

