FlyingIron F6F Hellcat To Release This Week

A brief forum announcement indicates that FlyingIron Simulations is planning on releasing their F6F Hellcat for MSFS 2020 this Friday. Preview videos have started showing up, giving a good idea of what is in store for pilots.

Features

Incredibly detailed 3D Modelling & Artwork, with precise & intricate detailing of complex features such as the radial engine, gear bays & wing joints.

10+ Historical Liveries, painstakingly detailed & textured

The authentic roar of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine - professionally recorded from a real F6F Hellcat by the same production team that recorded our Spitfire sounds.

Wing-folding, Catapult Launches & Carrier Landing capabilities. Put your flying skills to the ultimate test!

Detailed simulation of all aircraft systems, including electrical & pneumatic systems.

Detailed simulation of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine & it’s many cooling systems.

Automated Flap system

FlyingIron Tablet UI Integration

And Much more!

