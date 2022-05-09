SceneryTR Design Releases Istanbul Airport MSFS

İstanbul Airport (ICAO: LTFM, IATA: IST) is the new main international airport serving Istanbul. It has been operating since 2018 and it ranks 1st among airports in Turkey. The Istanbul Airport, built on an area of 76,5 million square meters aims to be a global hub between the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. The airport is located to the northwest of Istanbul, by the Black Sea shore, about 40 km from the city center.

The airport is still undergoing development phases and the target is to reach a capacity of 200 million passengers, once all the phases of the airport are operational. Currently the development Phase 1 is completed. As of Phase 1, Istanbul Airport with its terminal building of 1.4 million m2, multistorey carpark with 18,000 cars’ capacity, and 5 runways in active operation has currently a passenger capacity of 90 Million.

The airport currently has 5 parallel runways, 3 of which are CAT II/III. The configuration allows 3 parallel landings and take offs possible. The airport is a hub for Turkish Airlines and Anadolu Jet.

Features

Detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings

Custom animated jetways

Custom ground textures, detailed markings

Custom taxiway signs

Custom airport vehicles, static objects, animations and effects

Flattened airport area

