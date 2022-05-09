  • SceneryTR Design Releases Istanbul Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-05-2022 10:55 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SceneryTR Design Releases Istanbul Airport MSFS

    İstanbul Airport (ICAO: LTFM, IATA: IST) is the new main international airport serving Istanbul. It has been operating since 2018 and it ranks 1st among airports in Turkey. The Istanbul Airport, built on an area of 76,5 million square meters aims to be a global hub between the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. The airport is located to the northwest of Istanbul, by the Black Sea shore, about 40 km from the city center.

    The airport is still undergoing development phases and the target is to reach a capacity of 200 million passengers, once all the phases of the airport are operational. Currently the development Phase 1 is completed. As of Phase 1, Istanbul Airport with its terminal building of 1.4 million m2, multistorey carpark with 18,000 cars’ capacity, and 5 runways in active operation has currently a passenger capacity of 90 Million.

    The airport currently has 5 parallel runways, 3 of which are CAT II/III. The configuration allows 3 parallel landings and take offs possible. The airport is a hub for Turkish Airlines and Anadolu Jet.

    Features

    • Detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings
    • Custom animated jetways
    • Custom ground textures, detailed markings
    • Custom taxiway signs
    • Custom airport vehicles, static objects, animations and effects
    • Flattened airport area

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    westway

    Two questions both unrelated

    Thread Starter: westway

    Question 1: Does anyone know a "simple" method of correcting Error - 1-80004005 Question 2: I need to fix some tree and buildings in the river next...

    Last Post By: westway Today, 10:24 AM Go to last post
    Mina's Man

    I Bought FSX Steam edition for the second time in my life, and...

    Thread Starter: Mina's Man

    It doesn't work.:confused::mad: Windows 10 refuse to load this game. I launch in steam. The "completing setup Generating scenery file pop up comes...

    Last Post By: Mina's Man Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post
    stusue

    Having Trouble With Mt Flightsim.com Account

    Thread Starter: stusue

    So I've been a member of flightsim.com since 2005. With cookies enabled I very rarely log out of the website. And I haven't changed my password...

    Last Post By: Joe Today, 07:51 AM Go to last post
    davidc2

    When is the next update suppose to drop?

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    Just curious when the next update is dropping (if it is known), I know they had delayed a couple of weeks.

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 06:35 AM Go to last post