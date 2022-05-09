Tutorial: PC-12 Cold And Dark Startup

Pilatus PC-12 Cold & Dark Startup - Real World Step by Step Instructions- 4K - Carenado PC12 Video 1 By Laurie Doering

Described as “The World's Greatest Single”, the Pilatus PC-12 joined the Flight Simulator platform on September 01, 2022. Join me in this video series to embrace and experience the PC-12. Follow along in this first video with the real world instructions for engine startup from the "cold & dark" state.

Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

Links

Pilatus PC-12 - https://www.pilatus-aircraft.com/en/fly/pc-12

Carenado PC-12 - https://www.carenado.com/sitecarenado/product/pc12-msfs/

Video Editing - Final Cut Pro - https://www.apple.com/ca/final-cut-pro/

PC Hardware - Jetline Systems - https://jetlinesystems.com

Flight Simulator - Microsoft Flight Simulator - https://www.flightsimulator.com

Screen capture - Action - https://mirillis.com/en/products/action.html

Laurie Doering

The Flight Level