SimWorks Studios September Dev Update

After a couple of weeks of silence, it is time to let you know we're still around and very active! First of all a short update on the Kodiak; the wheeled variant is undergoing some final tweaks and is waiting for SU10 to drop so we can release the new version shortly after. The amphibian is undergoing (more and more) checking and unless something big comes up, it will be released together with an update to the wheeled version. The new builds feature several bugfixes and increased pitch stability, which should make the plane easier to manage with the average desktop controller. We tried to find a balance between too stable and needing the real plane's yoke and we think we have found it!

Another addition to the Kodiak is that residual ITT is now emulated. When you shut down the engine it can take anywhere from 5-20 minutes for it to fully cool down to ambient temperature, so the hot air inside the engine is "residue" from its previous operation until it all comes out of the exhaust after you shut down the engine. What's wrong with that? If you start your engine while the ITT still reads 250 Celsius, when the engine reaches its peak temperature it will not peak at, say, 600 Celsius but somewhere in the range of 800-850 Celsius, which is hot and could stress the engine. How do you get rid of residual ITT? Either go for a coffee and come back in 20 minutes, or dry-motor the engine to pump in cold air through the intake. This is done by putting the starter switch to LO/MOTOR, no fuel, no ignition. Letting it spin the compressor and suck cold air from outside through the intake and you will see the ITT rapidly decrease. The faster it spins, the faster it cools.

On to the reason of our absence, the Dash 7. The plane has been a challenge, but we are going all in and the final crunch is almost over. The instrumentation and all systems respond as expected and we were able to fly the plane to a variety of places: Okavango, Courchevel, Athens, Crete. We were able to fly visually with a clock and compass, shoot an ILS approach as well as use VOR navigation on island hopping trips. What was impressive was the STOL performance, where the Dash 7 is a beast. We were able to replicate some flights from Air Kenya that we saw on YouTube, it's both amazing and impressive to be able to lift off in distances of less than 500m with such a big airplane!

Regarding its progress, we're going over the exterior fixing rivets and adding the last few layers of dirt to it. In the cockpit, things are still early work-in-progress; labelling the gauges and panels will take up most of the time. Animations of the various switches and needles will then be adjusted while the artist textures the cockpit. The coding is finished and we're adding tooltips. From a flight model standpoint, the plane flies well and reference speeds and performance are close to the manual, without requiring three sets of hands to operate it. Our goal is to deliver the plane to PILOT'S by the end of the month, so they can work on the sounds and do any other preparations they need in order to get it to the market.

