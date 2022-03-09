This is the second series of new beautiful and super realistic liveries for the Asobo Boeing 747-8 model, which also includes the Cargo version.
The complex artistic work was created by Tamas Palfi, a young and talented repainter, using the “3d decals” method to ensure the highest quality resolution of the textures.
The package includes 10 liveries:
- House Colors Sunrise Livery
- Qatar Amiri Flight
- Turkey Government
- State of Kuwait
- Oman Royal Flight
- Hongyuan Group-Air Belgium
- Silk Way West Airlines
- Air China
- Atlas Air
- South Korea Air Force
Purchase Perfect Flight - Boeing 747-8 Ultra HQ Liveries Pack MSFS
Purchase Perfect Flight - Boeing 747-8 Liveries Pack MSFS
See all Perfect Flight products