Perfect Flight - Boeing 747-8 Ultra HQ Liveries Pack MSFS

This is the second series of new beautiful and super realistic liveries for the Asobo Boeing 747-8 model, which also includes the Cargo version.

The complex artistic work was created by Tamas Palfi, a young and talented repainter, using the “3d decals” method to ensure the highest quality resolution of the textures.

The package includes 10 liveries:

House Colors Sunrise Livery

Qatar Amiri Flight

Turkey Government

State of Kuwait

Oman Royal Flight

Hongyuan Group-Air Belgium

Silk Way West Airlines

Air China

Atlas Air

South Korea Air Force

