SimToolkitPro 1.0 Released

SimToolkitPro launched just over 3 years ago as a personal project to help me get better at landings. 3 years on, I'm still not very good at them, but SimToolkitPro has changed greatly. The first year was a slow one with uptake on users and no "online" functionality at all. By the start of year 2, we had hit our first milestone of double digit flights online and later that year VATSIM's Cross the Pond event we hit our high of just over 1000 concurrent flights.

As 1.0 rolls out, we have close to 76,000 active users flight 3000+ flights a day. I am consistently humbled by the amount of support this project has got over the past 3 years.

For those that don't know STKP is a single developer project, entirely developed to try and give the best available tools to the community for nothing at all as flight simulation is expensive enough! The discord staff and support team are made entirely of volunteers donating their time to keep STKP running smoothly.

As of the 1.0 release there are also 220+ active patrons over on Patreon helping support the project and allowing me to improve the hardware behind the scenes to provide a better, faster service. If you want access to the latest test builds you can join them here.

So What's New?

Here are the headlines for 1.0!

Screenshots - Automatically capture and save screenshots from your flights regardless of the sim!

New Flight Planner - Wizard for easily getting flying without complex options and menus

New Dashboard - Slimmed down and simpler dashboard

NAT Tracks - Updated in real time from offical sources the NAT tracks are shown on the live map

LiveDataServer - Map is now powered by a faster socket based server that updates in near real time for STKP flights

New API - Faster API for parts of the app to improve response times

Updated Fleet Page - A more visual fleet page with a better display of your fleet

Real Ops - Near realtime update of real flight data for airlines

Better Network Integration - Access to ATIS information from VATSIM/IVAO when available

Improvements to Network Mapping - Better display of online controllers for networks

Logbook Improvements - Better display of logged flights and inline display of screenshots from them

DataCentre for STKP - A web based collaborative tool to improve the data used by SimToolkitPro, as of 1.0 release all user accounts of a certain age will get access to this. It can be found on the website

New Integrated Ticket System - A new fully custom ticket system with notifications integrated into the STKP client

X-Plane 12

SimToolkitPro 1.0 ships with a plugin that is currently compatible with X-Plane 12, as X-Plane 12 is in active development things can and will change so issues will be addressed as and when they arise.

Where is {x} feature?

Not everything made it to the 1.0 release, but that doesn't mean it isn't coming. Fully native iOS and Android apps are planned for this year giving remote access to your live flight data, scheduled flights and fleet data from anywhere you have an internet connection.

