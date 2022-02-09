  • Tutorial: Airport Traffic Pattern Entry And Exit - Learn To Fly Here

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-02-2022 02:19 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Traffic Patterns Entry and Exit Tutorial MSFS 2020

    Airport Traffic Pattern Entry And Exit - Learn To Fly Here

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Using the FAA Airplane Flying Handbook, two methods for entering the airport traffic pattern are demonstrated. In addition to traffic pattern entries, two methods for exiting the pattern are also demonstrated with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Tips for operating in the traffic pattern are given as well as radio procedures which are given voluntarily and not required even when flying in a real traffic pattern.

    The 45-degree entry and the midfield crosswind methods are demonstrated for entry.

    For more information:

    FAA Airplane Flying Handbook https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/regulations_policies/handbooks_manuals/aviation/airplane_handbook/09_afh_ch8.pdf

    Advisory Circular - 90-66B: https://www.faa.gov/documentLibrary/media/Advisory_Circular/AC_90-66B_CHG_1.pdf

    This video is intended for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator for entertainment purposes only and does NOT replace instruction given by a qualified flight instructor. This video is also not exhaustive in terms of airport traffic patterns and is basic in nature since aircraft, airports, and regulations can vary across the world. FAA recommendations and methods are used.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 737-700 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Czech MiG

    Thread Starter: jankees

    cz-01 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr cz-04 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr cz-03 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr cz-07 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 02:49 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Borrego Springs to Brown Field

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Borrego Springs to Brown Field...a very, very late afternoon journey.

    Last Post By: American B777-223ER Today, 02:24 PM Go to last post
    eric_marciano

    MSFS flight model when landing

    Thread Starter: eric_marciano

    Am I the only one being disturbed by the way the MSFS flight model reacts when landing? Since the release of MSFS 2020, I noticed this problem and...

    Last Post By: rrroberttt Today, 01:42 PM Go to last post
    Jamie20013

    What is a PLN

    Thread Starter: Jamie20013

    I'm downloading a mission that has a PLN file that I need to put in my FSX steam files. the problem is I don't know where to put it. Does anyone know...

    Last Post By: Jamie20013 Today, 12:35 PM Go to last post