Tutorial: Airport Traffic Pattern Entry And Exit - Learn To Fly Here

Using the FAA Airplane Flying Handbook, two methods for entering the airport traffic pattern are demonstrated. In addition to traffic pattern entries, two methods for exiting the pattern are also demonstrated with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Tips for operating in the traffic pattern are given as well as radio procedures which are given voluntarily and not required even when flying in a real traffic pattern.

The 45-degree entry and the midfield crosswind methods are demonstrated for entry.

FAA Airplane Flying Handbook https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/regulations_policies/handbooks_manuals/aviation/airplane_handbook/09_afh_ch8.pdf

Advisory Circular - 90-66B: https://www.faa.gov/documentLibrary/media/Advisory_Circular/AC_90-66B_CHG_1.pdf

This video is intended for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator for entertainment purposes only and does NOT replace instruction given by a qualified flight instructor. This video is also not exhaustive in terms of airport traffic patterns and is basic in nature since aircraft, airports, and regulations can vary across the world. FAA recommendations and methods are used.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.