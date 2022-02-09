IndiaFoxtEcho M-346 Project Update

Just a quick post to let you know that we have recently released to our testers the Beta 2 build of our Leonardo M-346 project for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

There are still a few bugs we need to address, but the quality level is now much closer to what we want to achieve.

Rest assured that we are also working on continuous improvement for all of our project and we are working hard to complete the final build of the MB-339 for DCS: we will provide a comprehensive update of all of our projects in a dedicate post soon.

