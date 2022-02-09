Carenado Releases PC12 For MSFS

Known as one of the most versatile aircraft in the world. This legendary Swiss turboprop PC12 is rather a wonderful transport, and the sort of exotic and out-of-the-way places to which you can take family, friends and business associates.

Whether you want to travel quickly in executive comfort, land on a short runway in a remote location or carry large amount of cargo, the PC12 will do all of it and do it well.

Once off the runway (with a 2650 foot takeoff distance at max weight), the PC12 can climb at 1920 FPM. With reverse beta, landing distance over a 50-foot obstacle is just 1830 feet.

It was first introduced in 1994, the PC12 is a relatively young aircraft that has managed to earn a place in the competitive world of aviation, becoming one of today’s preferred single turbo props.

The creation of this plane was inspired by the well know Alps Mounts which transmit strength, beauty and power.

Single engine, up to 6-9 passenger (+ 1 pilot), 1200 SHP, cruise speed of 285 KTS and a maximum range of 1845 NM are its main features.

Features

9 liveries (+ 1 white)

GNS530

GNS430

GTN750 integration option (GTN750 from pms50.com).

GTN750Xi integration option (GTN750Xi from https://tdssim.com/index).

EX600 Avidyne

Cold and dark / Ready to taxi / Ready for takeoff start options.

Engine and wind sound effects when opening doors and windows.

Original HQ digital stereo sounds recorded directly from the real aircraft (engine, knobs, switches, buttons and different elements).

Realistic flight dynamics compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.

Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials and textures.

PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries.

Tablet interphase for controlling static elements, pilots, opening doors, etc.; and starting options such as cold and dark and ready to taxi.

Source