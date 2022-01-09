  • Canadian Xpress September Monthly Challenge

    Canadian Xpress September Monthly Challenge

    Corporate Travel is a fair amount of charter business here at Canadian Xpress. However, when talked about. The first thing that comes to most pilots is a trip to some far-off place in our 737BBJ or Citation X. When really, most are not a trip to some exotic place. Rather, they are shorter flights where 3 or 4 people are traveling for a day’s business and the distance to cover doesn’t make financial sense to drive for 2 days and book several nights of hotel rooms and cover meals.

    This month's challenge is exactly that type of charter. We’ve been contracted for a business flight to Fort St. John a 320nm flight that should take about an hour.

    Your mission is to fly from Edmonton (CYEG) to Fort St. John (CYXJ) with any of the following freeware or payware Canadian Xpress aircraft that you have the rank to fly:

    • BAe JetStream 31
    • Beechcraft B1900D
    • Beechcraft King Air 350
    • Boeing 737 BBJ
    • Cessna C750 Citation X
    • Embraer Phenom 300
    • Mitsubishi MU-2B
    • Piaggio P-180 Avanti
    • Pilatus PC-12
    • Pilatus PC-24

    Join Canadian Xpress today by visiting https://canadianxpress.ca to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The September 2022 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from September 1st until September 29th, 2022.

