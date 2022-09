Airworthy Designs Announces St. Barths Scenery MSFS

Apologies for the lack of updates, this page is going to get a little more busy soon. Announcing our upcoming scenery for MSFS: The Island of St. Barths.

The whole island modeled!

Full terminal interiors

Dynamic Animations

Animated Traffic

Airport features 2022 real world changes

And much more!

Stand by for more updates as we approach short final!

