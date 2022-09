WF Scenery Studio Release Nanjing Lukou Airport MSFS

Nanjing Lukou International Airport (IATA: NKG, ICAO: ZSNJ) is the main airport serving Nanjing (the capital of Jiangsu Province) and a major airport serving the Yangtze River Delta area. As of 2020, it is the 12th busiest civil airport in China.

Features

PBR Textures

Animated Jetways.

Dynamic Lights

Manually placed vehicles in airport

Real Ground Markings

